Free foot checks for diabetes patients at Rainbow Hospital workshop

Rainbow Specialist Medical Centre, a private hospital with focus on the management of diabetes and other endocrine and metabolism conditions, is offereing free diabetes foot checks for people living with diabetes.

The free checks will be offered during the 6th edition of the Annual Diabetes Foot and Podiatry Workshop taking place at Dover Hotel, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, from Auguat 12-16, 2019.

Dr. Afoke Isiavwe, the Medical Director of the centre and Coordinator of the Diabetes Podiatry Initiative Nigeria, said the workshop, is being organised in collaboration with the World Walk Foundation, Jamaican Chapter and supported by leading diabetes care companies in the country to stem the steady increase of diabetes mellitus and its complications in the country.

“It is important that primary care health workers should know the basics of diabetes such as how to recognize symptoms, how to diagnose and even know how to start treatment and most important, when to refer the patients. This will prevent misdiagnosis and mismanagement.

“The primary care service is essential because that’s where the people first present to whenever they have health challenges.

“Over the years Rainbow Specialist Medical Centre, Lekki has been holding this capacity building workshop for health workers both in public and private institutions.”

Isiavwe said the workshop would focus on building capacity at the primary care level and would feature a diabetes refresher course and Insulin refresher workshop for primary and secondary health care workers, and a basic/ advanced Certified Diabetes foot course.

“We are hoping hospitals will take advantage of the training program and send their staff to attend.

“Diabetes is very common in our environment, presenting at any clinic – dental, ophthalmology, gynaecology etc. It is therefore important that doctors, nurses, community health extension workers, know what to do,” she stated.

