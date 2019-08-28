Four College Girls win African Regional Technovation Contest

By Juliet Umeh

Four students of Princeton College, Surulere, Lagos, under the tutelage of the school’s ICT partner, New Horizons Computer Learning Centre, have emerged the African regional winner for the 2019 Technovation Contest for developing an innovative application, Frostbits.

The contest was held at Pan Atlantic University, Lagos.

According to the girls, the app will solve the menace of obstructive parking in Nigeria particularly in Lagos with the use of location sensors, database, and app inventor’s interface and more.

The app developed by the girls, Daniella Ekekwe, Gbopemioluwa Olukoga, Victory Yinka-Banjo, all in Grade 2; and Tanyalouise Ekekwe, Grade 12, came first in the ‘Senior Division Regional 2019 Technovation Competition.’ The girls said users can easily park their cars without worrying about interference from other drivers.

The School’s Education Director, Mrs. Dolapo Bankole while congratulating the students, parents and the teacher said: ”Our emphasis in Princeton school is to produce students with 21st century skills in Sciences and Technology, so that students from our school can compete effectively with their counterparts in Europe, America and Asia”.

Also, the Chief Executive Officer, New Horizons, Mr. Tim Akano, while rejoicing with the Board of Directors and Parents of Princeton School for the deliberate quality education the school offers, said “Princeton is one of the topmost schools in Nigeria where parents who desire the best future for their children should patronise.

He said: “The standard of education is high and very robust. We are happy to be part of their success and look forward to even bigger international achievement in future together with Princeton,” Akano added.

Akano said Princeton College in partnership with New Horizons Computer Learning Centre, is poised to provide a dynamic, comprehensive information communication and technology, ICT, project-based training curriculum to all the students of Princeton College in an exciting, challenging and innovative way.

Vanguard