FleetPartners expands its corporate car, staff-bus sharing services 

A leading car lease company, FleetPartners Leasing Limited has extended its corporate car and staff- bus sharing services to more cities across the country.

Chief Executive Officer of FleetPartners, Samuel Ajiboyede in a statement said the increasing demand and success of the two premium services necessitated the decision to take the services to more cities.

Ajiboyede said the corporate car sharing service which allows executive car owners to offer their cars for rent on FleetPartners platform is presently in 10 cities while its newly launched staff-bus sharing service is in Lagos and Abuja.

“Due to the increasing demand on our corporate car and staff bus sharing services, we have taken a strategic decision to extend the two services to more cities. We have now added five more cities to our current 10 locations in the country,” he said

Giving insight on how the corporate car service works, Ajiboyede said the service allows people with executive vehicles to become Fleetpartners’ assets partners and turn their vehicles to assets and make more income.

“This model gives corporate organisations the opportunity to only pay for the time used and vehicles are strategically placed close to the point of use for them. This model is cost effective as it ensures no ownership risk to the client or paying for idle time.

“We discovered that a lot of people have idle cars parked in the garage which they only use during special occasions or at weekend. We encourage them to list their vehicles on the platform which we in turn put up for rent on our corporate car sharing platform thereby making the vehicle become an asset instead of a liability.”

Explaining how the staff-bus sharing service works, Ajiboyede said, “The service which we introduced few months back, allows organizations book seats for their precise number of staffs, saving them money which would have otherwise been spent on hiring or leasing a full bus.

“The service is a product of research which identified one of the challenges some companies especially the small ones face in terms of managing transportation for their staff. What we have done is to provide a service that meets that need.”

Ajiboyede also noted that the service is available for medium and big companies that do not want to handle the day-to-day hustle of managing vehicles and drivers.

Since we rolled out this product, a lot of companies have embraced the service.”

