By Elizabeth Adegbesan

FIDELITY Bank has launched two new products; Business Flex account and Traders Support Facility, to support Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

The products were unveiled at the bank’s SME Funding Connect Series held in Lagos.

Outlining benefits of the products, Regional Head, Yaba/Surulere branch, Fidelity Bank, Mrs Chetachi Ezenagu said: “Fidelity Bank has supported a lot of SMEs over the years. We have understudied the terrain and we come up with products that will suit the entrepreneurs within the Nigerian business climate.

“The Fidelity Business Flex Account is a low cost business account. You know when you are starting a business initially and you want to keep your cost at the barest minimum. So it is a low cost business account for the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and it is also embedded with a fee sage accounting software. This is powerful online accounting software that will enable them to update and optimize their business processes, balance their books and control their business processes on the go.”

