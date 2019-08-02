FG vows to end sufferings of N-Deltans

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government, Thursday, reiterated its commitment to collaborate with relevant agencies including the organized private sector with a view to unleashing human and infrastructural development in the Niger Delta region.

It also announced the resolve to strategize on ways to build up good public relations that would facilitate delivery of good governance to end the suffering of people of the region.

Newly appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, said, while assuming duty at the ministry in Abuja, that the ministry was determined to implement the policies and programmes of the government for the development of the region.

Walson-Jack noted that as the first and only ministry established for the development of a region, the onus is on them, the drivers of the ministry to deliver on its special and peculiar mandate.

“We must acknowledge that all the work we do in this ministry is first to the benefit of the people of the Niger Delta and second the Federal Government and the good people of Nigeria”, she said.

According to her, “it follows therefore, that any inefficiency, incompetence, infraction or dereliction of duty impacts directly on the people and increase their suffering.

“At the centre of all our activities therefore, we must focus on reducing the suffering of the people of the region.”

She added that, “Our expedience In Public Service has made us to realize that in the process of serving the needs of the public not every person would be happy, yet It is our duty to win the hearts of the people and help the Federal Government achieve Its vision of development and better life for the people of the Niger Delta.

“It is our responsibility to handle issues speedily and win the admiration of the Public. This means that Good governance requires good public relations.

“We must, therefore. Strategize on ways to build up good public relations through partnerships and collaborations and to leverage on the principle corporate responsibility to serve the people.

“While avoiding unreasonable delays, we wilt in this regard partner and collaborate with Public Sector Agencies as well as the Organized Private sector. We shall also explore Public Private Partnerships, PPP.”

