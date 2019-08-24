FG need not ban BBNAIJA but… – Ara

By Rotimi Agbana

Africa’s leading female drummer and singer, Aralola Olumuyiwa, popularly known as Ara has reacted to the federal government’s move to ban the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show.

In a chat with Showtime, aired her take on the matter. She said; “I totally concur with the federal government’s move, but on a second thought, maybe it shouldn’t be banned but edited.”

Ara who is set to stage a music concert themed ‘I love my culture campus tour’, on August 27, 2019, at the Afe Babalola Hall, UNILAG, noted that it is high time the true cultural values and visions of traditional African society are reinforced so as to bridge the cultural gap.

“The concert is to reinforce true cultural values and vision of traditional African society and the forging of a return path towards hospitality, honest lifestyle, decency, respect, good virtues as taught by our culture. I, the Queen of talking drums wants to take the huge history of Africa’s rich traditional music instrument (talking drum) to the front door of our celebrities in honour of their colourful journeys. There is a disconnect between the millennial and their culture, it is time to bridge the cultural gap.

To further strengthen the goals of this campaign, I’m looking to work with children from Kindergarten, Primary and Secondary schools across the country as well as the campus communities (Universities in Nigeria), to spread the message of the drum in giving priority to our culture in a fast changing society.

I believe that when celebrities and learning institutions open their doors to host the message of the talking drum, we give the growing generation an opportunity to embrace in the open our heritage and culture. I want to create awareness about our culture and cultural heritage, celebrate our tourism and ignite passion and patriotism in the hearts and mind of the youths”, she said.

Vanguard