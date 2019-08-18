FG condemns attack on Ekweremadu in Germany

Nigerians In Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has condemned the attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu at the 2nd Annual Igbo Cultural Festival held in Nuremberg, Germany.
In a statement in Abuja the Chairman of NIDCOM, Mrs AbiKe Dabiri-Erewa said that the incident was an embarrassment to the country.
“It is also shamefully pathetic that an event, which was nobly put together by the Ndi-Igbo community whose members make up the majority of Nigerians living in Germany, ended up in such a disgraceful manner,” she said.
Dabiri-Erewa noted that the event was to provide a forum for the Diasporans and various stakeholders to network and facilitate better cooperation between German and Nigerian businesses.
Enweremadu confirmed the attack in a statement released by his Media Assistant, Uche Anichukwu in Abuja