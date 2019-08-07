Expand your scope of influence, Omo-Agege tells Delta APC members

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DEPUTY President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has told members of the All Progress Congress, APC, in Delta State to expand their scope of influence beyond the state.

Omo-Agege gave the charge when the Ughelli North Local Government Area chapter of the APC in the state paid him a congratulatory visit at his Orhomurhun-Orogun country home.

He urged the party executive not to relent in building and expanding the party in the area.

Omo-Agege thanked the party executives for their show of love and doggedness in working to deliver APC at all levels in the 2019 general election.

He assured that all their concerns were well placed and would be taken care of at the appropriate time, saying he was not relenting in putting the party in its place of pride in the state.

Speaking earlier, Chairman of the APC in Ughelli North Local Government Area, Mr Obakpororo Onoabedje, told Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to use his position to influence development to the State.

Presenting a portrait art photograph of the Deputy President of the Senate to him, Onoabedje said, “We are here to formally congratulate you, first for emerging as the Senator representing Delta Central and secondly, on your emergence as Deputy President of the Senate.

“Being one of our own in APC, your victory, as well as that of all APC legislators both at the state and federal level, was indeed a victory for our party in Delta.

