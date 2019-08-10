EPL: Guardiola targets hat-trick with Man City

Guardiola

The 2018/19 Premier League season began yesterday with Liverpool taking on Nowrich City at Anfield.

Football enthusiasts are set to be treated to some of the best football action in the world as DStv and GOtv the traditional homes of the Premier League will bring all the action live. Subscribers to the DStv Compact and above will have access to the best matches of each round.

Today’s opening game sees champions Manchester City open the defence of their title away to West Ham United. Manager Pep Guardiola will want to see his team get off to a flying start as they aim to emulate cross-town rivals Manchester United as the only team to win three successive titles in the Premier League era.

With five major trophies over the past two seasons – including Premier League crowns clinched with unprecedented hauls of 100 and then 98 points – City are the bookmakers’ favourites to become only the second club to win a hat-trick of English titles in the past 35 years after United did it twice.

Guardiola is a keen student of football history and has revelled in City’s record-breaking feats, so the opportunity to further bolster his team’s credentials as one of England’s all-time greats will not be lost on the Spaniard.

Although City have never won the Champions League and Guardiola last lifted it back in 2011 with Barcelona, he said domestic bliss remains his preferred passion.

“To maintain the health and focus of the team, the most important thing is the Premier League,” Guardiola said.

“It is the standout competition because it is every weekend. In the Champions League, many things can happen in one or two games.

“We will be closer to achieving in Europe when we have more Premier League titles.

