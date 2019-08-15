Enyo partners NBC to bolster customer experience

Enyo Retail and Supply, a leader in the downstream oil and gas sector has announced its partnership with the Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), leaders in the non-alcoholic beverage industry, to jointly improve customer experience through the provision of NBC chillers at selected Enyo service stations nationwide.

The partnership aligns with Enyo Retail’s vision of making its retail outlets one-stop centres where customers can do more than fuelling their cars. With the provision of the NBC chillers, Enyo customers can now enjoy drinks such as Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Schweppes, Five Alive, Limca and Eva table water.

Commenting on the partnership, Olabanjo Alimi, Corporate Development Lead, Enyo Retail and Supply said, “We are excited to partner with NBC. As a growing innovative fuel retailing company, we are committed to developing creative ways of driving customer experience at each of our outlets. We understand that our customers are diverse, and they are constantly seeking ways to recharge and re-energize through the bustle of day to day living; that is why our partnership with the NBC is significant as it enables us to better serve customers with refreshing drinks every time they stop by at our stations.”

Also commenting, Abdul Basit Qureshi, National Key Accounts Director, Nigeria Bottling Company stated, “Today heralds a new partnership between NBC and Enyo and is another milestone in our efforts to delight our esteemed customers. Our business and growth in Nigeria is strengthened by strategic partnerships with distributors, retailers and our consumers. This investment is poised to enable customers have more access to NBC and our refreshing brands.”

The partnership earmarks Enyo’s non-fuel revenue initiative, created to further generate revenue from non-petroleum products. The other non-fuel Revenue offerings at Enyo service stations include Enyo’s VEHICON – premium vehicle concierge which provides top of the line car maintenance services and REELAX – a destination collection of convenience offerings and convenience stores.

Since its opening in 2017, Enyo has spearheaded initiatives that aim to revolutionize the downstream oil industry and serve as the premier for marketing petroleum products which includes its MechTech Academy, launch of STEMCafe, Cars45 outlets and now NBC products in its stations.

