Encomiums as “Throne Room” reaches out

By Juliet Ebirim

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Throne Room, Abuja, in collaboration with Community Transformation Empowerment (CTE), at Kuduru community in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, recently rendered free medical services to hundreds of residents. The outreach saw residents of the community offered free testing, counselling and drugs dispensation.

Addressing newsmen during the event, the assistant pastor of the RCCG, Throne Room Parish, Rev Emmanuel Mulero, stated that the parish embarked on the outreach to help members of the community who could not afford medical services at health centres.

He said, “It was the decision of the parish to do things that will affect our immediate communities. We decided to go into medical outreach at the suburbs to reach out to rural people. We estimate that more than five hundred residents will benefit from the exercise. We also call on well-meaning citizens and organizations to embark on similar outreaches to better the lots of the needy. The aim of this programme is to show love to the less privileged in society.”

The beneficiaries expressed joy over the intervention and called on other people and organizations to emulate the church.

Vanguard