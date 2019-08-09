By: Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu has assured Nigerians of adequate security before, during and after the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

As part of measures toward ensuring a peaceful and incident-free Sallah celebration, the IGP has directed all Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in charge of Zones and State Commands nationwide to deploy adequate operational manpower and equipment to protect all places of public interest.

These places are: shopping malls, motor parks, financial institutions, places of worship and recreation centres to enable holiday makers, worshippers and the general public enjoy optimum safety and security during the season.

A statement by the Force Public Relations said, “The IGP in particular has directed that all State Commissioners of Police including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) should put in place strategic and customized security deployment on major highways straddling their Areas of Responsibilities (AOR) to ensure adequate safety for travelers and other road users.

“Meanwhile, the IGP heartily expresses goodwill to, and congratulates, all Nigerians especially the Muslim Ummah as they join other Faithfuls all over the world, in celebrating this year’s Eid-el Kabir.

“While reassuring the public, especially, worshippers, travelers and all well-meaning citizens that the Nigeria Police will effectively discharge their constitutional responsibility of providing adequate security for all, the IGP advises Nigerians to, at all times, be security conscious and report promptly, every suspicious move by individuals or group to the Police or other relevant security agencies.”

Vanguard