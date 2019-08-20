EFCC accuses Babalele, frees APC chieftain over same crime – Omokri

Number one bestselling author and former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government of employing double standards in what he described as the fight against opposition instead of fight against corruption.

Pastor Omokri said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, accused and is prosecuting Mr Abdullahi Babalele, the son-in-law to the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate in 2019, Atiku Abubakar, of, not stealing, but sharing money without passing through a bank.

He said the same EFCC accusing Babalele of sharing money has, however, refused to even question an All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain in Lagos whom he said, did worse by sharing billions in two bullion vans.

He said the APC chieftain who shared money using two bullion vans which were seen entering his residence is not only walking free and undisturbed by the EFCC but that, he is even campaigning to become president of Nigeria come 2023.

The former presidential aide said the EFCC did not accuse Atiku’s son-in-law of stealing because the EFCC already knew that Babalele was already a legitimate multimillionaire in USD.

He said the case is clearly that of a fight against opposition instead of a fight against corruption.

According to him, “Nigerians, don’t be deceived by General Buhari’s propaganda. Read the charge sheet. The EFCC did NOT accuse Babalele Abdullahi (Atiku’s son-in-law) of stealing. They know he is a legitimate multimillionaire in USD. They accused him of sharing money without passing through a bank. But here is a picture of Tinubu doing FAR worse! The EFCC have not even questioned Tinubu, talk less of charging him. Instead, Tinubu is already campaigning to be President in 2023. Buhari is not fighting CORRUPTION. Buhari is a dictator fighting his OPPOSITION!

Dont be deceived. @OfficialEFCC did NOT accuse Babalele Abdullahi (@Atiku‘s son-in-law) of stealing. They know he‘s a legitimate millionaire in USD. They accuse him of sharing cash without passing through a bank. This is a photo of Tinubu doing worse!#BuhariPersecutingBabalele pic.twitter.com/b87sQh4bdh — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) August 20, 2019

