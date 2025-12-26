Omokri backs Tinubu, commends security forces over efforts to tackle insecurity

Reno Omokri and President Bola Tinubu

Former presidential aide and political commentator, Reno Omokri, has expressed strong support for Nigeria and the Federal Government’s ongoing efforts to safeguard lives and property across the country, irrespective of region or religion.

Omokri made this known in a statement shared on his X handle, where he declared his unwavering support for Nigeria as the nation takes decisive steps to confront insecurity.

“I proudly stand by Nigeria and the Nigerian government as our country takes steps to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians, regardless of region or religion,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to unite behind the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the nation’s security personnel, describing them as gallant men and women working tirelessly to defend the country.

“I also call on all Nigerians to extend the right hand of fellowship to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the gallant men and women of our security forces, as they work assiduously to defend us from all enemies of our freedom and secularity,” Omokri stated.

The former presidential aide also expressed appreciation to Nigeria’s international partners, acknowledging their support in the fight against insecurity while respecting the country’s sovereignty.

He further commended Nigeria’s foreign policy direction under President Tinubu, noting that it has contributed to improved security and national prosperity.

“Our foreign policy, under the able direction of President Tinubu and the leadership of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, is achieving greater security and prosperity for our dearly beloved nation,” he said.

Omokri concluded by offering prayers for the country, expressing confidence in Nigeria’s continued progress.

“May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he added.