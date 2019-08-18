D’Tigers’ trip to China under threat

D’Tigers’ earlier scheduled trip to China in continuation of their preparation for the FIBA World Cup may have suffered a setback over paucity of funds as the Nigeria Basketball Federation continues struggling to make funds available. This much was made known to journalists at the weekend by the General Manager of the team, Musa Adamu when asked about the team’s plan for the FIBA 2019 World Cup in China.

“I cannot tell you exactly when the team is leaving for China, the basketball federation has been doing a lot for this team. We started this elimination over a year ago and now going to two years and the federation has been funding the trips for each window.

“Each window, we had to bring players, fly them down, accommodate them and also pay insurance and all these things have been done single-highhandedly by the federation with a promise from the ministry to support us, but we are still expecting and hoping that they will do so before we leave for China,” Adamu continued. The former Nigerian international revealed that despite plans to adequately prepare the team for the apex global sports fiesta, the unavailability of funds might just be the clog in the wheel of the team’s preparation.-

“The team is here in Nigeria, so we hope that they will act because we don’t know when we will leave. There are no funds available for now. The federation is looking up to the Ministry with the hope that the funds will be released for us to leave”