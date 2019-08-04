By Funmi Komolafe

Divine revelation: Congratulations, you are welcome to the month of August. Without any doubt, God has been good to you.

This edition focuses on divine revelation of what use and to whose benefit?

Even as Christians, we think that only ordained Pastors can have divine revelation. Not exactly. Anyone in a relationship with Jesus can have divine revelation. Without asking, God can reveal some things to you but at other times, you need to ask.

Either you are a Christian or not, you know that some issues as called ‘secrets’ and only those who know it can reveal it.

The Holy Bible tells us in Psalm 25 vs. 14 “ The secret of the LORD is with them that fear him; and he will shew them his covenant”. Simply put, you may not have his plan for your life fully actualized, if you do not know the secret.

The secret is the key.

One personality in the Bible who loves to inquire from the Lord is David.

At a time that David and his men lost goods, his wives and other material to enemy invasion, the Holy Bible in 1st Samuel 30 vs. 8 told us what David did.

“ And David enquired at the LORD saying, Shall I pursue after this troop? Shall I overtake them? And he answered him, Pursue: for thou shalt surely overtake them, and without fail recover all”.

David not only inquired, he obeyed and recovered all.

Divine revelation is the secret of success in life.

Another person who sought divine revelation and was better off for it was Daniel. To interpret King Nebuchadnezzar’s dream, Daniel asked the Lord. Daniel 2 vs. 17-19 is our reference. It states, “ Then Daniel went to his house, and made the thing known to Hananiah, Mishael, and Azariah, his companions: That they would desire mercies of the God of heaven concerning this secret; that Daniel and his fellows should not perish with the rest of the wise men of Babylon. Then was the secret revealed unto Daniel in a night vision. Then Daniel blessed the God of heaven”.

Had Daniel not inquired of the Lord, the king would have killed him and his companions.

Anyone who will have access to the secret of the Lord concerning an issue must be humble enough to admit limited knowledge.

Deuteronomy 29 vs. 29 states: “ The secret things belong unto the LORD our God: but those things which are revealed belong unto us and to our children for ever, that we may do all the words of the law”.

Brethren, it is not enough to seek divine revelation, you must be ready to obey.

READ ALSO:

Pharaoh was so stunned by Joseph’s interpretation of his dreams that he admitted in Genesis 41 vs. 38 “ And Pharaoh said unto his servants, Can we find such a one as this is, a man in whom the Spirit of God is?

In the cases of the three men mentioned, David, Daniel and Joseph, they were elevated as a result of divine revelation. When God reveals to you and you obey, no force on earth can stop you from progressing.

Pastor Julius Olalekan of RCCG, in one of his sermons, described revelation as “ a message from the Lord that makes known the unknown”.

With the revelation of God, you will not fall into the enemy’s trap.

Divine revelation will help you to know who is a true friend. Many of us associate with people who are not truthful to friendship. Proverbs 23 vs. 7 “ For as he thinketh in his heart, so is he: Eat and drink, saith he to thee; but his heart is not with thee”.

God’s revelation averts untimely death.

A lady while sleeping in Lagos had a dream about death for her sister in law. She rose up immediately and began to reject the spirit of sudden death. A few days later, the sister in law who lives in the northern part of Nigeria, lost control of her car and was almost colliding with a heavy vehicle. Everyone around watched helplessly. Others screamed out of fear but suddenly, the lady’s car stopped and found its way out of the road. As a result, an accident that could have claimed her life was averted.

Brethren, what if the Holy Spirit had not made a revelation. What if the sister in law had done nothing ? That sister would be six feet below by now.

In essence what one is saying is that, we need to be sensitive to divine revelation.

God has many ways of revealing secrets. He could use dreams, visions, or the still small voice of the Holy Spirit. God can also speak through his word.

To hear from God, one needs to move closer to God. Establish a relationship with the Lord.

I’ll share with you the story of a lady who was waiting on the Lord. Unknown to her, relations of her husband have met and decided to get her out of her matrimonial home.

The woman while attending a church programme heard a word of wisdom from the Pastor who said “ There is a woman here, your mother-in-law is coming on a visit with the intention to provoke you, if you quarrel with her, that will be your end in that marriage”.

This woman heard and kept the word. Note that the Pastor didn’t mention anybody’s name.

It was not long that the mother in law came visiting. She came and started making all sorts of demand on her daughter in law but the lady kept her cool.

She made sure mama had no reason to pick up a quarrel. The plan to eject her from her home failed. It failed not because the lady was perfect but because she took the word of the Holy Spirit seriously and worked on it.

Today, that woman they planned to eject from her matrimonial home is the star of their family. She became the first woman to have a set of twins in their family.

In the name of Jesus, every gang up against you, against your marriage, against your children, against your business, your promotion, will fail in Jesus name.

Our Lord Jesus said of the Holy Spirit in John 16 vs. 13 “ Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear; that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come”.

Brethren, the spirit of God can reveal secrets of the past and inform you about the future.

We cannot afford to go through the journey of life without an association with the Holy Spirit of God.

To hear from him, we must not only pray, we must learn to communicate with the Spirit of God.

Romans 8 vs. 13& 14 “ For if ye live after the flesh, ye shall die: but if ye through the Spirit do mortify the deeds of the body, ye shall live. For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God”.

My prayer for you is that the Spirit of God will guide you in all things.

VANGUARD