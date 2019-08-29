DAWN Commission partners Oyo govt on development plan

…as Oyo promises all-inclusive budgetary system

IBADAN-THE Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission has expressed its readiness to partner the Oyo State Government on a development plan for accelerated socio-economic growth of the state.

This was disclosed on Thursday during the commission’s courtesy call to the office of the Commissioner for Budget and Planning in the state, Mr Adeniyi Farinto.

The delegate visited the commissioner to intimate him of their findings and recommendations on how Oyo State as a member state of the South-Western regional body could have a strong planning and budgeting architecture which would enhance growth and development of every sector in the state.

Dawn Commission spokesperson, Mr Tosin Oke applauded the state government for the successful feat of establishing a single institution, targeted at coordinating budget and planning which the state hitherto lacked in the past.

Oke, however, urged the commissioner to facilitate the quick preparation of the state development plan which he said would enhance and as well track the implementation of state projects and programmes.

In his response, Mr Farinto said the state

would run an all-inclusive budgetary system that would put into consideration the overall needs of its citizens to achieve the set target of developing the state.

He noted that the establishment of budget and planning as an arm of the Ministry of Finance has put in place what he called a check and balance system for the Seyi Makinde-led administration to run an open, participatory, transparent and inclusive government.

In his words: ‘”The two arms: Budget and Planning, combined will synergise so that we can have a budget that will be derived from strategic planning and will be open to the public.”

“There will be proper coordination of all departments in the area of data, projects, monitoring and evaluation so that whatever is budgeted for will be the needs of the citizens.”

“This will make the citizens happy with government’s projects because such projects are the real needs of the people rather than projects embarked upon without carrying the citizens along.”

The commissioner stated that the administration was brought in by popular votes of the people and it must do the biddings of the generality of the people of the state.

