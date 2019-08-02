C’ttees: Sheathe your swords, Senate begs aggrieved lawmakers

By Henry Umoru

Abuja- THE Senate, yesterday, pleaded with aggrieved senators not happy with the list of standing committee chairmen released Wednesday by President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, to sheathe their swords and work in unison interest of the country.

It also noted that no senator has expressed dissatisfaction with the committees given to them to chair.

Speaking with journalists, yesterday, Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Adedayo Adeyeye (APC, Ekiti South), said what had been done was a call to duty for senators and Nigerai, irrespective of whether their committees were juicy or not.

Adeyeye, who noted that the Senate president exercised his constitutional responsiblity of composing the committees with chairmen and deputies, however, said the Senate was yet to receive complaints from senators on the composition.

Adeyeye said: “First and foremost, I have not received any call from senators complaining about the committees to which they had been placed.

“It has also not come to my notice as well, apart from you (journalists) now drawing my attention to it, there has been no senator expressing dissatisfaction with the committee to which he or she had been appointed to head. To that extent, I believe that everything is in the realm of rumours and I don’t attach much importance to rumours.

“However, I will let the public know, since you said this matter is already circulating in the social media, the facts.

“By the rules of the Senate and by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the President of the Senate has been conferred with the powers and authority to appoint people into various committees of the Senate.”

