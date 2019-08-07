Cormart goes into tech PVC glues

By Juliet Umeh

An innovative chemical company, Cormart Nigeria Ltd, recently launched a new resin-based PVC adhesive for plumbers for effective action.

According to Cormart who is also a member of TGI Group, the new tech adhesive, VinkoGit, produced in Nigeria, is a special glue used for joining PVC pipes, a key material in plumbing and construction.

It believes the tech product is set to replace imported PVC glues in Nigeria, which are more commonplace.

The company’s General Manager, Dr. Johannes Flosbach said: “VinkoGit is an absolute premium product in its category, and it is of a higher quality than most of its imported counterparts.”

He added that the company also intends to increase local production of many of its product offerings.

He said: “We have a strategy to replace imported products with quality locally produced chemicals. We have a dedicated research and development, R&D department that continuously seeks to improve the quality of products by introducing better alternatives into the market.”

Also, the Business Unit Head of Cormart’s Adhesives Department, Mr. Thiruvalam Diwakar, explained that customers like the quality of the new adhesive and sales have already exceeded expectations.

He added that they have partnered with the Plumbers Association of Nigeria and also carried out trade sensitisation programs across Nigeria, which have been very successful.

Vanguard