BY ADEGBOLA TEMITOPE AND VICTORIA TAY

Mrs. Olufunmilayo Olubanwo of Heroes Hall Schools, Lowa Estate, Benson, behind Zenith bank, Ikorodu has said that e- Learning is a matter of urgency in schools as students should no longer learn in abstract but education should be more of a race for efficiency which will enhance better assimilation and enable students to visualise what they learn.

The school administrator made this statement recently during the school’s 10th year anniversary, end of session and graduation ceremony, with the theme: The Exemplary Heroes. She spoke on the emerging digital trends in education, as one which demands quick action. ” Soon our pupils will not just learn the usual way, but there would be availability of electoral boards, and everything a child needs to make education worthwhile. Competition is a natural phenomenon which brings about improvement, effectiveness and efficiency” she emphasised.

She stated that there is no special Career, business or opportunity that is meant for just one person, that is why the impact the school is giving majorly is character values, leadership topics, efficiency, and most importantly, the word of God which nurtures the foundation of every child committed to our care because we believe God is in charge of the lives of these children.

Speaking with so much excitement, Olufunmilayo expressed gratitude on behalf of the school management to the staff, parents and pupils for all their contribution towards the success of the school especially throughout the journey of a decade.

In this same vain, Mr Muyiwa Payne, a parent of one of the transiting pupils of the school expressed so much excitement at the celebration of graduands at the kingdergaten and the primary level of the school. His words “This is one of the happiest days of my life, because my son is being celebrated today as one of the best students of the school, while Heroes Hall schools help to discover talents and building of skills in pupils.

Fatherhood is not just about giving birth alone but as a parent, a lot of spiritual,physical and mental sacrifice has to be put in place. It is not only about the financial aspect but the responsibility of training and taking care of a child is not about 50-50 percent commitment from both parents. Each parent have to put in 100% physical and financial attention to every area of a child’s life. All these will go a long way to contribute to what a child will eventually become in the society.”

He emphasised that parents should not leave all the work into the hands of the teachers alone, saying they have been paid to do that. But everyone should work hand in hand and be committed to the making of a child.

One of the Kingdergaten pupils of the school, Babatunde, a four year old displayed so much enthusiasm during the event. He said he was so excited seeing himself and his mates promoted to basic class and that he can’t wait to resume school in the next session.

Mr. Olubanwo Olubode, a parent and management of the school, was amazed to see the school grow to 10 years. He said establishing a school is not a business but a passion because ” We deal with the lives of children. We build them to become heroes. A young Nigerian child should be able to portray certain good behavioural traits that will not only inspire immediate gratification, but also, contribute to presenting and sustaining a well-rounded individual for the society. ” He added that the age of a child should not be a limitation to performing one’s civic responsibility. He said these enduring habits and education that brings about self reliability are imbibed in the children in order to give parents happiness even at old age.

Olubode prayed for the graduands and all the pupils, wishing them the best in life.

Analysing a brief history of the school, the school administrator-Mrs. Olubanwo further stated that she chose to set up a child care center because working with children had always been one of her greatest passions even as a child.

Her words” Initially, I never thought of operating beyond day care, the vision was to provide a home for the children while their parents are comfortable in their offices. But, when it was time for them to transit to Nursery school, separation anxiety overwhelmed both parents and children making it difficult to path with us, hence our scope was expanded to Nursery school. I then threw in my all with the exciting experience of their transformational display of intelligence to give them a solid Primary School Education which brings about Heroes Hall Schools.” she explained.

One of the parents at the event-Mrs. Chiamaka Uche Hughusta expressed her Joy that this is her first win as a mother. She said when she was looking for a school, ” I just said I should try the school but with their work, I was so encouraged seeing them become who they are today. I pray that as they go forward in life, God should see them through. I advice the graduands to have listening ears at every stage they get to so as to enhance great achievement and success in life. It is easier and quicker to remember what you listen to than what you write down.” She emphasized

Mrs. Okorie Olayinka, the HM of the school, said since she’ll miss all those that are leaving the school, she adviced them to build on the foundation laid for them.

However, Mr Sam – Oburu, the PTA chairman of Heroes Hall School wishes the graduands and the school a very successful celebration as he advised parents to keep watch on their children especially during the long vacation so as not to be victims of evil perpetrators and unbearable menace and circumstances going on in the society. He said emphatically that come next session, all the class rooms in the school would be opened to a new phase in their education through the e-learning project the school is embarking on.

To mark the 10 years anniversary, the first edition of the school’s year book was unveiled while the students displayed various talents through skipping, drama, orchestra,cultural and choir presentations. Exceptional teachers and students were there after awarded.

Vanguard