Cleric urges new ministers on diligence to democratic governance

Mr Asuquo Udobong of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has urged the newly inaugurated ministers to serve the country diligently so as to promote and build strong, sustainable democratic governance.

Udobong who is also the Agege Stake President of the church said this on Sunday at the Fourth Annual Conference in Lagos.

He urged the newly inaugurated ministers to remember that they had a huge responsibility ahead of them considering the numerous challenges the country was facing.

“We believe in honouring, obeying and sustaining the law; as core ministers, their responsibilities are the same, to ensure that their portfolio to ensure that they improve the lives of Nigerians.

“If each of the new ministers works individually and collectively, there will be unity, peace and development in Nigeria,’’ he said.

The cleric said that once they were able to do that, they would have succeeded in putting the country on the course toward greater heights.

Also read:

The cleric also urged government at all levels to do more in the areas of securing lives and property of the citizens.

“We believe that government has a primary responsibility to safeguard lives and property of the citizens, we trust in the judgment of the government to save the lives of every Nigerians,’’ he said.

Elder Matthew Ben-Davis of the quorum of the Seventies of the Church, who spoke on Obedience to the laws of the land and commandments of the gospel, said that when the citizens obey the laws of God and government there will be peace in the land.

“If we obey both government and God’s laws, there will be peaceful coexistence, there will be no problems and we will live as brothers,’’ he said.

Vanguard