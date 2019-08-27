Churches in Nigeria losing focus, says Bishop Wale Oke

Bishop Wale Oke, the National Deputy President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), says churches in Nigeria are deviating from the cause of soul winning.

Oke made the observation on Tuesday in Ibadan while hosting the leadership of Foursquare Gospel Church, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Oke is also the Presiding Bishop of Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan.

NAN also reports that the delegation of Foursquare church led by the outgoing General Overseer, Rev. Felix Meduoye, had visited Oke to introduce the new General Overseer-elect, Rev. Sam Aboyeji.

According to the renowned cleric, the focus of most churches recently and those behind them is the pursuit of mundane issues that are not preparing people, especially Christians, for eternity.

He expressed regrets that churches were fast losing focus by drifting from their primary charge of assignment, which he said, was to enlist people into the kingdom of God.

“My concern is the church is drifting. We have left our primary assignment of soul-winning to the pursuits of other lesser things.

”Yes, money is good, but everything should not be made to centre around prosperity, ” he said.

The cleric called on pastors to reorder their priorities by making God’s charge their main focus and genuinely win souls so as to change ”the sagging world.”

Oke, who thanked the leadership of the Foursquare Church for counting him worthy to be visited, commended Meduoye for his sterling leadership qualities that made the church crisis-free.

He urged Aboyeji, the incoming general Overseer of the church to be humble and emulate his predecessors.

Earlier, Meduoye informed Oke that the process that produced Aboyeji was transparent, saying this aided the seamless and rancour-free transition in the church.

“Our transition in the church is a four-stage process. There is no inconsistency, the process was very transparent and seamless. In fact, the Nigerian government needs to learn from us how an election should be conducted,” Meduoye said.

Aboyeji in his brief remarks assured that he would not deviate from the right path laid by his predecessors in further taking the church to greater heights.

Vanguard