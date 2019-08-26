Breaking News
Caregivers, aged get training in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—A charity organisation, Lift Saxum, in partnership with Voice Global, has initiated a training programme for the elderly and care-givers.

Executive Director of the group, Mrs Nwanneka Okolo said the training included physical exercises, functional and life skills that would help the elderly remain fit, age gracefully and be useful to themselves and their community.

Speaking at Ugbo-Owa, Enugu, Okolo said those aged 55 years and above will be trained in the elderly’ category, while those aged 40 years and below will be for caregivers.

She added that 50 persons will be trained as caregivers for 100 elderly people; 40 youths from the same community for skill acquisition, while five adults and five youths from the groups will be trained as community mobilisers.

