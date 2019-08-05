Calling for Revolution unpatriotic, Oluwo warns Nigerians

Oluwo of Iwoland, HIM Oba (Dr) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has warned revolutionary agitators to respect Nigerian constitution and be sensitive to moves tantamount to causing unrest in the nation.

Oba Akanbi said corrective protest is not alien to our democracy but bashed the call by “sore losers” to invite mayhem to the nation through unmerited revolution.

The monarch stated the call was not timely sensing the fragility of our insecurity, saying such energy should be dissipated in complementing the current government’s efforts at achieving a better Nigeria.

Oluwo advised agitators to device constructive means in criticising government and leaders and not outright condemnation that could invite public unrest.

The monarch said he was disappointed a candidate in the last general election could immediately called for revolution instead of lending a complementary contributions to take the country out of insecurity challenge. He described the move as Unpatriotic at this fragile moment of delicacy.

According to him, “The call for revolution at this fragile moment is not patriotic, it is out of love, uncivilized, non digital and anti- people. Revolution consumes sensing the fragility of our current security situation. We should behave moderately, act patriotically and complement government at addressing their perceived weaknesses. Let the world see us as enlightened and not conspirator”

“As an aspirant in the last general election, I expect collaboration, fusion and constructive criticisms where necessary. I see the mastermind of the revolution as an asset. He can be part of the system, if he can’t be, there are better way of making impact. He should be more tutored, study situation and respect our togetherness.”

“For example, if I contest against someone and lost the contest. Should I because of that shut down his administration because he won the contest? No, is that what the opponent does in advanced nations? If you see the government as your adversary, you can write epistle”

“I want to appeal to Nigerian youths most especially the jobless ones to respect the law, be patriotic and complement leader’s effort at achieving a new Nigeria of our dream. Good governance is a gradual process. If what you wish is not what is obtainable, you can wait at the poll not revolution that could consume the nation”

“We need peace not blood. We need togetherness not secession. We need unity love not hatred. We need complement not division. The time is now for us to contribute. It is left to all of us,” Oluwo said.

He further admonished human rights activists to borrow a leaf from colleagues in advanced nations, noting that head cutting is never solution to headache.

Oluwo implored Nigerians most especially politicians to exercise political maturity in their conducts to strengthened our democracy.

Vanguard