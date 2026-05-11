Primaries: Behave or be suspended, APC Chair warns aspirants

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda on Monday put aspirants seeking elective positions on the party’s platform on notice, warning that the forthcoming primaries must be conducted peacefully or sanctions would follow.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki, Yilwatda said; “the leadership of the party would not tolerate any act capable of disrupting the smooth conduct of the primaries, noting that any aspirant or supporter found instigating violence, sponsoring unrest, engaging in anti-party activities, or attempting to undermine the integrity of the process would face severe disciplinary measures, including immediate suspension from the party.”

He stressed that the party had painstakingly built a reputation as the most organised and nationally accepted political platform in Nigeria, and that no individual ambition would be allowed to override the collective interest of the party or the stability of the nation.

“In every democratic contest, only one person will eventually emerge victorious. What is important is the spirit with which the process is approached. I urge all aspirants to display maturity, patriotism, and good sportsmanship by embracing the outcome of the primaries in the overall interest of the party and our democracy,” he said.

He urged all aspirants to see themselves as ambassadors of the APC whose conduct before, during, and after the primaries would reflect the party’s values and discipline.

Yilwatda also commended President Bola Tinubu for what he described as tireless commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and the party’s internal processes, and called on aspirants and stakeholders to align with the President’s vision rather than engage in actions capable of overheating the polity.

“The Renewed Hope administration is laying a solid foundation for a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria. This is not the time for destructive politics or selfish interests that may put a dent on the remarkable progress that has been achieved,” he said.

The chairman reeled off a list of administration achievements he said provided compelling grounds for the party to rally around Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, including road infrastructure investments across all geopolitical zones, rail expansion, port revitalisation, energy reforms, agricultural interventions, and support for small and medium enterprises through credit access and youth empowerment programmes.

He said the administration’s policies in solid minerals, oil and gas, education, healthcare, and technology were already yielding outcomes that would impact both the macro and micro economy in the years ahead.

“The infrastructure revolution currently ongoing under President Tinubu’s leadership will have far-reaching effects on economic productivity, job creation, market access, and national competitiveness. These are strategic investments that will transform communities and strengthen the nation’s economic foundation,” Yilwatda said.

He reaffirmed the APC leadership’s commitment to fairness, inclusiveness, and internal cohesion, assuring Nigerians that the party would continue to provide purposeful leadership anchored on development and national progress.