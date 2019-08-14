Buhari felicitates with Anthony Adefuye at 75

Anthony Adefuye

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in felicitating with frontline politician and philanthropist, Sen. Anthony Adefuye, on his 75th birthday.



In a congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday, Buhari appreciated Adefuye’s deep sense of patriotism, dedication to the party and ideals of democracy.

He congratulated family members, friends and political associates of the second and third republic lawmaker whose contributions on the floor, he said, had remained “’robust, insightful and most impactful on the nation’s development, especially his interest in ensuring inclusive governance.”

The president also saluted Adefuye’s courage and steadfastness in joining the fight for return of democracy during the military era, assuring him that history would be kind in recording his many sacrifices.

Buhari noted that Adefuye had scored high in many fronts, especially in investing in the development of people, considering the array of activities lined up to mark the landmark age of 75, saying he truly deserves to be honoured.

The president prayed that the almighty God would strengthen the politician and grant him longer life. (NAN)