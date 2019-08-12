Breaking News
Breaking : Ugwuanyi orders immediate demolition of caves in Agwu forests

…bush clearing around Umuogbua Ihe tunnel

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Monday, visited the Umuogbua Ihe tunnel along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway by Awgu Local Government Area, which serves as a hide-out and escape route for kidnappers operating in the area.

Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (middle) with the members representing Awgu North and South constituencies, Hon. Mrs. Jane Eneh (2nd right) and Hon. Johnson Chukwuobasi (right), the Chairman, Awgu Local Government Area, Hon. Stanley Okeke (left) and the Operation Officer, 103 Battalion, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, Captain Adamu Usman, when the governor inspected the ongoing construction of Military Base along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway by Umuogbua, Ihe, Awgu LGA,

Gov. Ugwuanyi also visited the Ihe-Agbogugu-Ogbaku-Amurri and Isu-Awaa-Agbudu forests in the same local government area, ordering the immediate demolition of Agbogugu and Isu-Awaa-Agbudu caves to enhance the security of the areas.

The governor equally inspected the ongoing construction of a military base along Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway by Umuogbua Ihe, Awgu LGA and further directed that the bushes around the tunnel/kidnappers’ den should be cleared immediately.

Gov. Ugwuanyi who was taken round the locations by the Chairman of Awgu LGA, Hon. Stanley Okeke, members representing Awgu North and South state constituencies, Hon. Mrs. Jane Eneh and Hon. Johnson Chukwuobasi, respectively and other stakeholders of the council, disclosed that a joint security patrol team will commence an extensive surveillance of the affected areas to ensure maximum security and strict compliance with the directives.

