The U.S Embassy has said that the reciprocity fee on approved visas remains effective until it receives official diplomatic communications from the Nigerian government on a new fee schedule for Americans seeking U.S visas.

The Embassy made this known in a statement through its Public Affairs Department on Friday in Abuja.

It stated that “The U.S Embassy looks forward to receiving official diplomatic communication regarding a new fee schedule for Americans seeking Nigerian Visas.

“Until such time, and confirmation of implementation, the reciprocity fee for approved visas to the United States will remain in place,” the Embassy stated.

Reports have it that on Aug. 27, the U.S announced that effective from Aug. 29. Nigerian Citizens worldwide would be required to pay a visa issuance fee for all approved non-migrant visas.

The Embassy explained that the reciprocity fee also known as the visa issuance fee would be charged in addition to the non-migrant visa application fee known as MVR which all applicants would pay at the time of application.

The Embassy clarified that Nigerian citizens whose application for non-migrant visas are denied will not be charged the new reciprocity fees.

It further explained that both reciprocity and MRV fees are non-refundable, and their amounts vary based on visa classification.

The reciprocity fee based on visa classification is highlighted thus: B1- $110, B2-$110, B1/B2- $110, F1- $110, F2-$110, H1B-$180, H4-$180, I-$210, L1-$303, L2-$303, R1-$80, R2- $80.

The U.S had earlier complained that their citizens were paying too much to secure visas but the Nigerian government failed to reduce its visa cost.

Following the announcement of the reciprocity fee by the U.S, Nigeria’s Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola on Aug. 28 announced the FG’s approval on the reduction of visa fees for American seeking Nigerian visas.

Aregbesola said the reduction in visa charges payable by U.S citizens was in line with reciprocity policy as recommended by a committee set up to conduct due diligence.

He said that the Ministry had approved the reduction of visa issuance fee by U.S nationals and directed the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service to implement it effective from Aug. 29.

