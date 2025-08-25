Ajadi’s legal team writes U.S. embassy over visa denial, requests review

ABUJA — The legal representatives of Nigerian businessman and former governorship candidate, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, have formally petitioned the United States Embassy in Lagos, seeking a review of the recent visa denial issued to him and his wife, Mrs. Oyindamola Motunrola Ajadi.

In a letter dated August 18, 2025, the law firm of Izunya Izunya & Co., led by Barrister Isaac Izunya, called for a reconsideration of the decision, which was based on Section 214(b) of the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act. The letter was addressed to the U.S. Consular General at 2 Walter Carrington Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos, and was also copied to the U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria in Abuja.

The petition described the denial as “unsubstantiated” and requested that the embassy re-examine the applicants’ documentation and interview records. The legal team expressed concern over the absence of specific details in the refusal notice, noting that it did not include the applicants’ names, application numbers, or passport information.

According to the legal representatives, Mr. and Mrs. Ajadi had applied for business visas following an official invitation from Tunnad Properties, a U.S.-based real estate firm. Supporting documents, including an invitation letter dated May 15, 2025, were submitted, and the couple attended a visa interview at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja. However, their applications were declined on August 4, 2025, under Section 214(b), which pertains to concerns about applicants’ intent to return to their home country.

Barrister Izunya argued that the decision lacked case-specific justification and requested the embassy to:

Review CCTV and audio recordings from the visa interview,

Reassess all submitted documents, and Provide clear reasons if the refusal stands.

The legal team further stated that both applicants maintain strong business and familial ties to Nigeria, and also have investments in Grenada and the United Kingdom. They argued that these ties demonstrate sufficient grounds for reconsideration.

The development follows recent remarks by Mr. Ajadi, who voiced broader concerns over the U.S. visa issuance process during a public appearance in Ogun State. He questioned the transparency of mass visa refusals and raised issues regarding the non-refundable application fees charged to Nigerian applicants.

The U.S. Embassy has not yet issued a response to the petition or to Mr. Ajadi’s public statements.

The situation has drawn attention from observers, with some noting the potential for broader diplomatic discussions around visa processing transparency and reciprocity between Nigeria and the United States.