Breaking: Over 100 Imo monarchs demand for dissolution of council

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

hundreds of traditional rulers in Imo State, yesterday, demanded that the state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, should without further delay, dissolve the traditional ruler’s council headed by Eze Samuel Ohiri.

Vanguard was at an event where the decision was taken in Owerri, and their position made known to newsmen by Eze Anayo Durueburuo.

Their argument was that the then chairman of the council headed by Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, was illegally dissolved by governor Rochas Okorocha.

They also called for the probe of the former governor of Imo state, Okorocha.

Vanguard had reported that there internal wrangling in the traditional institution of the state, concerning the chairmanship position of the royal fathers.

Durueburuo stated as part of their decision that “We the traditional rulers in Imo state, is saying that His Excellency, Emeka Ihedioha be supported in his rebuild Imo to restore Imo in the part of sanity.

“His excellency is hereby commended for not only restoring all the traditional rulers who were unlawfully suspended pay them their dues and allowances.

“We hereby urged His Excellency, Emeka Ihedioha, to dissolve the Imo state council of traditional rulers without any further delay.

“That the illegally dissolved council of traditional rulers headed by Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, be restored in the rule of law policy of the rebuild Imo project.

“That traditional rulers condemned in every particular the recent adventure of the former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha and that the administration of Rochas Okorocha, be probed for his observable action and inaction during his reign in the state.”

