By Kayode Sanni-Arewa from Mina, Saudi Arabia

A female pilgrim from Lagos state, Alhaja Folashade Lawal, has slumped and died in Saudi Arabia enroute to stone the devil.

The female pilgrim, died at about 3.am while she was going to stone the devil in Jamrat, a rite every Muslim pilgrim performs at the Islamic holy land.

Lawal death brings the number of Nigerian pilgrims who died in the holy land to nine. after a female pilgrim from Lagos,

The head of the National Hajj Medical team, Dr. Ibrahim Kana, disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday. However, according to the Amir Hajj of Lagos, Alhaji AbdulLateef Abdulkarim, the deceased hails from Oshodi local government area of Lagos.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Nigerian Pilgrims currently in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the successful completion of the annual Hajj rites.

The president also condoled with families of those who lost relatives in the holy land.

The Chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, Barr Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad delivered the President’s message.

A Board member of the Commission, Amb Yahya Shu’aib, spoke on behalf of Muhammad while addressing pilgrims in Muna.

He said that the president requested that the pilgrims intensify prayers for Nigeria to overcome all her socio-economic, political and security challenges.