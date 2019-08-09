BREAKING: Hoodlums break into Michael Ibru’s grave

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – THERE is an uneasy calm in Agbarha-Otor community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State following an attempt break into tomb of late business mogul, Olorogun Michael Ibru.



The community has also restricted movement in the community from 12a.m as a result of the incident which was discovered in the early hours of Friday.

Sources from the community discloses that the hoodlums fled after pouring acid on the tomb which is located behind the Ibru Clinic in a failed attempt to steal the casket containing the remains of the late Urhobo icon.

Confirming the incident to Vanguard on Friday evening, President General of the community and retired university don, Prof Sam Ibodje said the matter has been reported at the Ughelli ‘B’ Division police station.

Agbarha-Otor is the country home of the Ibrus and plays host to the headquarters of 222 battalion of the Nigeria Army as well as the Michael and Cecilia Ibru University.Vanguard