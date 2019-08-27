BREAKING: Eni makes new gas, condensate find in Niger Delta

By Udeme Akpan

Eni, an International Oil Company (IOC), has made a major gas and condensate find in the Niger Delta area of Nigeria.

In a statement obtained by Vanguard, the company stated: “Eni, through its affiliate NAOC (Eni 20%, operator, NNPC 60%, Oando 20%) has made a significant gas and condensate find in the deeper sequences of the Obiafu-Obrikom fields, in OML61, onshore Niger Delta.

“The Obiafu-41 Deep Well has reached a total depth of 4.374m, encountering an important gas and condensate accumulation within the deltaic sequence of Oligocene age comprising more than 130m of high-quality hydrocarbon-bearing sands. The find amounts to about 1 trillion cubic feet of gas and 60 million barrels of associated condensate in the deep drilled sequences.

“The discovery has further potential that will be assessed with the next appraisal campaign. The well can deliver in excess of 100 million standard cubic feet/day of gas and 3,000 barrels/day of associated condensates, and will be immediately put on-stream to increase NAOC’s gas production.”

It added: “The discovery is part of a drilling campaign planned by NAOC JV and aimed at exploring near-field and deep pool opportunities as an immediate time to market opportunities. Eni has been present in Nigeria since 1962, with operated and non-operated production, development and exploration activities on a total of 30,049 square kilometres in the onshore and offshore areas of the Niger Delta. In 2018, Eni’s equity hydrocarbon production amounted to 100,000 boe/day.”

The company officials could not be reached immediately for more comments, but stakeholders in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry said the feat would culminate in increased reserves and production capacity.