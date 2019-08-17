Breaking: Edo not third in our ranking – WAEC

…As group berates Edo state govt.

By Nwafor Sunday

The West African Examination Council, WAEC, has denied reports making rounds that Edo state took third in its latest performance ranking.

Disclosing this via its official tweeter handle, @waecnigeria, the council advised Nigerians to disregard the story, noting that the rankings were figment of someone’s imagination.

“No, the rankings were figment of someone’s imagination. It was based on nothing. This same list was circulated last year by online social media. Please, disregard.”

Recall that the Edo state government, yesterday expressed gratitude over the alleged third ranking of the State in the West African Examination Council, and commended the efforts of all stakeholders in the education sector.

This was contained in a statement by the special adviser to the governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie. The statement reads, “Governor Godwin congratulates the students, teachers, the entire staff of the ministry of education, our development partners and other stakeholders in the education sector on this year’s outing in the West African Examination Council ranking.

“Our state retained the third position it occupied in the 2018 ranking and that shows we sustained the tempo, but we can do better by raising the bar and we are determined to do better in subsequent rankings.”

Meanwhile, the Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa has lampooned the Edo state government for claiming what the state did not achieve.

The Country Director of the Coalition, Mr John Mayaki, stated that the claim was a ploy in the governor’s desperate attempt to disown his failures and manufacture nonexistent achievements to bolster his administration.

His words, “This played out again this week with a statement issued through his Special Adviser on Media, Crusoe Osagie, where the governor was celebrating the supposed third ranking of Edo State in the West African Examination Council (WAEC) conducted in 2019. Amusingly, the governor, in his reaction, went on to congratulate all and sundry, before bragging of unverifiable interventions that delivered the “achievement”.

“However, in an interesting twist that glaringly showcases the incompetence that exists in Edo State government, the West African Examination Council, through its media channel, has disassociated itself from the list, emphasizing that it is fake news.

“This embarrassment could have been avoided by a simple fact-check on the purported list, but the government, latched on to it and circulated it.

The ‘ranking’ did not emanate from the Council. Please, disregard. #FakeNews https://t.co/ol4O8MzPtC — WAEC NIGERIA (@waecnigeria) August 16, 2019

The ‘ratings’ did not emanate from the Council. Please, disregard. https://t.co/13ZCJmjyCx — WAEC NIGERIA (@waecnigeria) August 16, 2019

The State by State ranking did not emanate from the Council. Please, disregard. https://t.co/6mPPNC1Xy3 — WAEC NIGERIA (@waecnigeria) August 16, 2019

No, the rankings were a figment of someone’syear imagination. It was based on nothing. This same list was circulated last year by online social media. Please, disregard. https://t.co/TJ8BuaV9OF — WAEC NIGERIA (@waecnigeria) August 16, 2019

