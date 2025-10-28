WAEC denies restricting senior secondary students’ subject choices for WASSCE 2026

By Elizabeth Osayande

The West African Examinations Council, WAEC, has distanced itself from reports suggesting that it has directed senior secondary students to offer specific subjects for the forthcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE for School Candidates (SC) 2026.

“We wish to categorically distance ourselves from this unfounded assumption and the information making the rounds on the said subject,” said Moyosola Adeshina, Acting Head of Public Affairs, WAEC.

According to WAEC, the development and regulation of curricula in Nigeria falls under the purview of the Federal Government, and the Council only implements government policies through assessment.

“The introduction or modification of any curriculum in Nigeria is a function of the Federal Government,” Adeshina emphasised. “WAEC operates strictly within the established legal and operational frameworks of its host country.”

WAEC assured stakeholders that it remains committed to professionalism and excellence, guaranteeing that all candidates participating in the WASSCE for School Candidates, 2026, will have a fair opportunity for assessment.

“Schools, stakeholders, and the general public are advised to disregard the misleading reports and rely solely on official communications from the Council for accurate information regarding examination guidelines for WASSCE (SC) 2026,” the statement added.