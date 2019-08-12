Breaking News
Breaking: 186 doctors write Buhari over El-Zakzaky’s condition

…As El-Zakzaky, wife jet out for treatment in India

By Nwafor Sunday

Following his deteriorating illness and several calls from few Nigerians to allow the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, Ibrahim Yaqoub El-Zakzaky, to travel for medical treatment, about one hundred and eighty six, (186), doctors from seven (7), countries have written to President Muhammadu Buhari, demanding for the release and medical treatment of the Shiites leader in abroad.

El-Zakzaky, Kaduna, court
El-Zakzaky

Disclosing this in an exclusive interview with Fars News, an Iranian news agency, Dr. Pourrahim Najafabadi, MD, who is the founder and spokesperson of the group, said that “Zakzaky needs to be cured by an experienced medical team of physicians in a specialized multi-specialty hospital outside Nigeria, since there is no such medical center in the African country.

Continuing he said, “With the current physical condition of the Sheikh, especially the virulent lead poisoning, Sheikh’s life is seriously at risk by delayed treatment. Meanwhile, there is a need for special medical care even in case of complete medical treatment. There is serious risk to Sheikh’s life if he is kept under detention”.

El-Zakzaky’s health condition

Medical reports from doctors from Pakistan, India, Iran, Afghanistan, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq, show that Zakzaky is suffering from:

  1. A total blindness in the left eye, and is also suffering from vision problems in the right eye including glaucoma and progressive macular atrophy. According to the diagnosis of the visiting physicians, Shaikh Zakzaky will lose his vision sooner or later if the current circumstances do not change.
  2. He has shown symptoms of Ischemic heart disease which can lead to Myocardial Infraction.
  3. He is also suffering from severe cervical spondylosis which has resulted to nerve root compression and symptoms are progressive causing insomnia.
  4. The experiments show that he has heavy metal toxicity including Lead and Cadmium. Laboratory tests that are performed on May 31st, 2019 show that blood lead level is 171.94µg/dl. Later on June 18th, 2019 this level was reported to be 231.48µg while in the last laboratory test the blood lead level was three times more than the toxicity level (grade 5 of poisoning).

Meanwhile, report from Daily Trust, says that IMN leader was already in Abuja with his wife, waiting to be flown to India. They will be traveling along with DSS personnel by a privately chartered aircraft.

Recall that a High Court sitting in Kaduna state had granted El-Zakzaky and his wife permission to undergo treatment in India.

Twisting the event, the Kaduna State government last week gave El-Zakzaky and his wife new conditions, which include; “The confirmation of his appointment with the hospital by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; an undertaking by the defendants to produce two prominent and reliable persons as sureties, one being a first-class chief/emir of national repute and the other a prominent person within Kaduna State, who shall undertake to produce the defendants whenever they are needed.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria shall obtain from the Government of India an irrevocable guarantee that it will not entertain any application by the defendants/applicants or any third party seeking asylum under any guise or conferring the status of political prisoners or any other status aside from being medical patients on the defendants/applicants and shall also restrain the defendants/applicants from any act inimical to the corporate existence of Nigeria.

“Each of the defendants/applicants shall undertake in writing, endorsed by their Counsel, that while on medical treatment in India, they shall do nothing to jeopardize the ongoing trial, the peace and security of Nigeria and the laws of the Republic of India in whatever form.

“Security agents of the Federal Government of Nigeria shall escort the defendants/applicants and remain with them throughout the duration of their treatment in India and thereafter shall return with them after their discharge from the hospital.

“The Nigerian High Commission in India shall undertake prior vetting and grant consent before any visitor has access to the defendants/applicants while in the Republic of India.”

Having met these conditions, however El-zakzaky was believed to have prepared to travel to India for medical treatment today.

Below are the names of the Medical Doctors who wrote a letter to Buhari:

