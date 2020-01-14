BREAKING: Five Shiite members shot in clash with police over El-Zakzaky

Kindly Share This Story:

By Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

Five members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shiites were injured in a clash with security operative during a protest for the release of their detained leader, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat.

The confrontation occurred on Tuesday evening at Burger roundabout in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The El-Zakzaky’s are detained by the government in a correctional facility in Kaduna State.

Secretary of IMN’s Academic Forum, Abdullahi Ibrahim told Vanguard Tuesday night: “Protesters were on the streets demanding the release of our leader, Sheikh Zakzaky when the policemen at Berger roundabout opened fire on them.

“They injured five protesters. However, no one has died. I am driving right now but we’ll release a statement containing other details of what transpired with the police.”

