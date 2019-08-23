Boko Haram Attacks: Borno governor meets Buhari in Abuja

By Ndahi Marama

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum on Friday held a one-on-one meeting with the President, Commander-in-Chief, Muhammadu Buhari over this week’s attacks by Boko Haram insurgents in Gubio, Magumeri and Konduga local government areas of the state.

Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, said the meeting, which was at the Governor’s instance, held at the presidential villa on Friday, after the Juma’a prayers.

At the meeting, explained the spokesman, Governor Zulum gave security updates, in the aftermath of attacks carried out by the insurgents on Wednesday night in Gubio and Magumeri local government areas a well as Thursday attacks in Wanori, Kalari and Dori villages of Konduga.

Gusau added that Governor Zulum ‎gave an analysis of security situation particularly in northern Borno where attacks have become more prevalent.

ALSO READ: Breaking: FG, Labour meet to end minimum wage logjam

He noted that the presidential meeting identified measures being adopted by the federal government with assurances of continued strengthening of ongoing efforts towards enduring peace and stability in Borno State and rest of the northeast.

Governor Zulum who left the Villa at about 4 pm had on Thursday met with the Vice President over the same subject. The Governor took advantage of his participation at the National Economic Council meeting at the Villa, to meet the Vice President on the sideline.

It would be recalled that the Governor was twice in Gubio on 11th and 14th August over issues of security. During his visit, Governor Zulum met with the then theatre commander, operation lafiya dole, Major General Benson Akinroluyo and commander of 5 brigades in charge of Gubio during which the army gave assurances of sustained military presence.