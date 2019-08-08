By Peter Duru

The Benue State Police Command, Thursday, paraded 17-year-old Terna Taga who impregnated 10-year-old Mbasenengen Targba who last Sunday was delivered of a baby girl in Makurdi.

Also paraded were two alleged firearms manufacturers, Terhembafan Sevav and Vishii Avav and their accomplices Mkarvter Shagbe and Terseer Makuna who were recently arrested in Vandeikya Local Government Area, LGA, with three AK 47 rifle loaded with 10 rounds of live ammunition, two single barrel pump action guns, two locally made pistols, four magazines, one gas cylinder, assorted gun manufacturing tools and charms.

While being paraded by the Benue State Police Commissioner, Mr Garba Mukaddas at the Command headquarters, 17-year-old Taga confessed to being responsible for Mbasengen Targba’s pregnancy and father of the newborn baby claiming he slept with the 10-year-old twice.

“Yes I slept with Masenengen twice in December last year with her consent, I did not rape her,” Taga said.

Also paraded were 11 others for alleged child trafficking, kidnappings and armed robbery who were all arrested in parts of the state.

According to Mukaddas, Daniel Achogwu of Otukpo town was arrested after he allegedly took a pregnant minor to Aba, Abia State where the victim was delivered of a child that he sold to an unknown person. The matter is still being investigated.

Also, he said few days ago, a victim from Vandeikya LGA reported that some unknown persons had called and threatened him to pay them the sum of N2million or they would kidnap and kill him.

“Investigation led to the arrest of one Godwin Terfa who was arrested in his hideout at Tsav village. He has already confessed to the crime,” Mr. Mukaddas said.

