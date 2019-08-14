Bayelsa COUNCIL Poll: Alaibe congratulates Dickson, PDP winners

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—FORMER Special Adviser to the President on Nigeria Delta Affairs and a frontline People’s Democratic Party, PDP, aspirant for the governorship of Bayelsa State, Mr. ‘Timi Alaibe, has congratulated Governor Seriake Dickson and the PDP in the state for the overwhelming success recorded by the party in the last Saturday local government elections.

Alaibe said the success of the party and all the candidates from chairmanship to the councillorship is another proof that Bayelsa people have come to a common agreement that only the PDP-powered government can deliver satisfactorily on the dividends of democracy.

In a congratulatory message yesterday in Yenogoa, Alaibe, who is also the former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, equally congratulated all the eight council Chairmen and their councillors for their victory at the polls.

He said, “Your victory at the polls demonstrate the confidence the people of Bayelsa State have in Governor Dickson, the leadership of the PDP in the State and in you as individuals. It is now left for you to justify this confidence by being servants of the people.

“You must see your election as an opportunity to serve the people. As you assume office soon, you must ensure that whatever you promised the people during your campaign is given to them. You must be ready to account for all your actions and inactions because that is what the people expect from you. As a leader, you are expected to listen to the people even if you cannot meet all their needs.”

“Your victory would have been impossible if the party in the State under the leadership of Governor Dickson did not cultivate and sustained the trust of the people in the last four years through development plans. It will be my joy, by the grace of God, to work with you in a few months time when I am elected your governor so that together, we can continue from where he stops.”

