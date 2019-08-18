Back up your faith with obedience

By Funmi Komolafe

Our God is awesome and his ways beyond anyone’s imagination. This is one of the factors that make him the incomparable God.

Brethren, as Christians we are taught that even if we have given our lives to Christ, we could still have challenges. The good news however is that with God on our side, we can overcome those challenges.

May I quote Pastor J.T. Kalejaiye of RCCG’s popular statement that “what God has finished cannot finish you”.

In other words, with the death of Jesus on the cross and his blood shed for our resumptions, we should be confident that whatever is the challenge, we shall overcome in the name of Jesus.

Faith is crucial in Christianity. Why? Hebrew 11 vs. 1 defines faith: “ Now faith is the substance of things hoped for; the evidence of things not seen’.

An employed person who sees himself as a future employer of labour is exercising faith. A barren woman who imagines herself nursing her own children is exercising faith but faith alone cannot work. Faith needs to stand on the two legs of obedience. Complete obedience, to the word of God.

Hebrews 11 vs. 6 “ But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him”.

Note the word “ diligently”. The adverb qualifies the word diligent, which my simple dictionary tells me is “ quietly and steadily persevering especially in detail or exactness”.

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye in his current daily manual “Open Heavens”, identified factors that make miracles to manifest. He identified the factors as “ Faith and Obedience”.

He wrote, “ As a matter of fact, disobedience is the by-product of having no faith”.

It is lack of faith that will make anyone who calls himself a Christian to begin to consult herbalists for promotion in the office, for an end to barrenness or for any other issue.

To obey, and obey completely, you must be familiar with his word and claim his command for your life. You must also be prepared to listen. One can only obey a command that you hear or are informed about.

Many of us hear but we need faith to obey. Often times, what the Spirit of God tells us to do, does not make scientific sense.

I give an example. God told a man of God to lay his garment on the table for people to touch, many in the congregation touched and the barren conceived.

From the point of view of science, this makes no sense. What gave these women the breakthrough is not the garment but the anointing that the Lord had deposited in that garment.

Brethren, you have been going for anointing services yet you have not received your miracle. Why? This could be because; your faith has not taken you to the level that you believe that such a simple touch could bring in your miracle.

The story of the woman with the issue of blood readily comes to mind here. Luke 8 vs. 43-47 gives us the full story but for our purpose, we’ll consider specific verses.

Verses 43&44 “ And a woman having an issue of blood twelve years, which had spent all her living upon physicians, neither could be healed of any, Came behind him, and touched the border of his garment: and immediately her issue of blood stanched”. Verse 46 &47 “ And Jesus said, somebody hath touched me: for I perceive that virtue is gone out of me. And when the woman saw that she was not hid, she came trembling, and falling down before him, she declared unto him before all the people for what cause she had touched him, and how she was healed immediately”.

The Lord Jesus told her in verse 48 “ And he said unto her, Daughter, be of good comfort: thy faith hath made thee whole; go in peace”.

The anointing makes challenges give way and once they give way, the peace and joy of the Lord will step in.

Brethren, how much of the Word do you know? To what extent are you prepared to obey? The Holy Bible tells us how to increase our faith in Romans 10 vs. 17: “ So then faith cometh by hearing and hearing by the word of God”.

If you don’t hear the word, you cannot believe. If you believe and refuse to obey, you may never testify to a miracle.

The Holy Bible tells us Faith and Action work together to produce miracles. When you obey, you are taking an action or engaged in an activity. Therefore, you should expect a miracle.

As recorded in Mark 11 vs. 20&21 Jesus cursed a tree and it dried up from its roots.

Peter reminded the Lord that he cursed the tree and it has withered. Jesus replied according to verse 22 “ And Jesus answering saith unto them, Have faith in God”.

Why must we have faith? Jesus said in verse23 “ For verily I say unto you, That whosoever shall say unto this mountain, Be thou removed, and be thou cast into the sea; and shall not doubt in his heart, but shall believe that those things which he saith shall come to pass; he shall have whatsoever he saith”.

Brethren, from the words of the Lord Jesus, it is clear that there is a lot you have to do to bring about the manifestation of your miracle.

You must find time to attend good church programmes that are in line with the word of God. It is not enough to declare yourself a Christian and sit at home claiming to be praying on your own.

Engaging in fellowship with other Christians helps to increase our faith. Listening to testimonies is faith lifting and can lead one to the steps to take to have a miracle.

If you saw the crowd of parents that presented babies that God gave them as a result of their steadfastness with the Lord, during the just concluded 67th annual convention of RCCG, you will have no doubt that with God all things are possible.

Are you or someone you know waiting on the Lord for babies and other goodies, then be at the Redemption Camp or connect with the Holy Ghost night of September 6, 2019 titled “ Lifted into Glory”. It is a programme that will bring an end to all forms of fruitlessness.

Laughter Foundation Ministry also has an on-going programme that holds every Sunday for couples who want to be fruitful.

Other churches have similar programmes. Find time to attend.

By the grace of God, whatever, you lack now, the Lord will give you an overflow in the name of Jesus.

For whatever reason you shed tears of sorrow, our God with whom nothing is impossible is able to replace those tears of sorrow with tears of joy.

Be prepared to play your part and be assured that God will honour his word in your life.

Have a fruitful week.

