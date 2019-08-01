ATTF to support continent representatives globally

Khaled EL Salhy, President, Africa Table Tennis Federation (ATTF), on Thursday said the continental body was committed to giving more support to the continent’s representatives in international competitions.

Salhy made the remark at a news conference to herald the ATTF Africa Club Championship and the ATTF Africa Cup competitions, which served off on Aug. 1 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

The Egyptian said that the events, which served as qualifiers for the ITTF World Cup later in the year, were major event for African players.

“It is good to be in Lagos again for yet another showdown, as far as table tennis is concerned in Africa.

“We decided to combine these events because we know it is very important to our players, and we want to show to the world that we have great stars.

“We will continue to give all the necessary support to our players in various capacities needed to thrive in the sport,” he said.

The ATTF chief expressed his satisfaction with the preparation on ground, saying it would be a memorable event for the players.

Contributing, Ishiaku Tikon, President, Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), said that it was a great privilege for the country to host the rest of the continent.

Tikon, who recently became a member of the Commonwealth Executive, said the NTTF had done so much to raise the bar of the sport, noting that he would not relent.

“Due to the stride attained by NTTF over the years, we have been able to attract great players from all over the globe to the country.

“We we’re given the opportunity to to stage these events because we have been able to raise the bar, and we will continue to do that,” he said.

Kweku Tandoh, Chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, said it was a great opportunity to host the Africa Club Championships,

Africa Cup and the 2019 ITTF Challenge Plus Lagos Open simultaneously.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to host these three events; and this is the first time the state will host events like these simultaneously.

“It is another challenge and opportunity for the state to showcase our passion for support for sports, and this has always put Lagos on the world map,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aruna Quadri and Egyptian Meshref Dina, who are the higher-ranked Africa players, expressed their readiness for the three events.

Quadri, who is the defending champion of the Africa Cup Men’s Singles and the Lagos Open, said he would put in his best to retain his titles.

“It is always difficult and easy to play in the front of home crowd because of the expectation and pressure of playing at home.

“I am 100 per cent ready for the task ahead, and I know the support from the crowd will boost my moral,” he said.

In the same vein, Dina said she was excited to be in Lagos, due to the large number of spectators and atmosphere in the country’s commercial capital.

“I love challenges and I am equal to the task to retain my title.

“I am always happy to play in Lagos because of the fans and their enthusiasm whenever I am playing,” she said. (NAN)

