Armed men attack Catholic nuns in Benue

By Peter Duru

Makurdi – Unknown armed men at the early hours of Wednesday attacked nine Catholic nuns of Sisters of Nativity Okwungaga, Ugbokolo, Okpokwu local government area of Benue state and snatched their 14 seater Toyota bus.

Vanguard gather from a source in the area that the nuns were attacked in front of their residence while on their way to morning Mass.

“They were confronted by the armed men who probably waited outside their residence for them as they were proceeding for morning Mass.

“The armed attackers who were about four stopped the vehicle and ordered the Reverend Sisters to step out and lie on the ground, after which the took possession of the bus and sped off without hurting any of them,” the source said.

Confirming the development, the Director of Communications, Catholic Dioceses of Makurdi, Revd. Fr. Moses Iorapuu said the Nuns were not injured in the attack.

“The armed men snatched the vehicle with registration number, Lagos APP786AS and Chassis Number JTFO2P20O045264 after ordering the nine Sisters on board out and directing that they to lied faced down on the road.

“Wet thank God non of them was hurt in the attack. I just got information that somebody saw that bus heading towards Ikom in Cross River state but the person did not know that it was stolen.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene who confirmed the incident said investigation into the matter was ongoing.

Vanguard