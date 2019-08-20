Arewa women want Tallen appointed Women Affairs Minister

By Lawani Mikairu

ABUJA—The Arewa Women Awareness Group, AWAG, yesterday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint Dame Paulien Tallen as the minister for Women Affairs.

The Group which commended the President for appointing Dame Pauline Tallen as a minister and the Senate for confirming her said it is time the President compliments the good work by assigning Dame Tallen to the ministry of Women Affairs.

Making the appeal on behalf of AWAG in a press statement, its national coordinator Murna Kande Bulama, said women in Nigeria stand to gain a lot by having Tallen as their minister representative. She said Tallen has been in the forefront of the agitation for the improvement in the plight of women in Nigeria and has been relentless in seeing to the betterment of rural women especially in the northern part of the country.

Bulama said: “She is one of the moving lights of the Jamiyar Matan Arewa and has supported many women. Dame Tallen is our own, she is one person that understands our plight because she meets regularly and interfaces with a vast section of women in the country. She knows us and we know her, she understands us and we understand her so she can easily serve as our link with the President if given the Women Affairs portfolio.

“Everybody knows her excellent working relationship with the wife of the President and we want to leverage on that to help the Nigerian woman develop both socially and economically.

“It is on record that when Tallen was deputy governor of Plateau State, she worked very hard and succeeded in seeing to the improvement of a lot of the women there and many of them are commending her and still remember the role she played in assisting them. Many of them appreciate her intervention in the current empowerment scheme of the federal government and would want that to be sustained through her appointment as Minister for Women Affairs,” she said.

