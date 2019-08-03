APC won’t let Nigerians down — Lagos Senator

Sen. Bayo Osinowo, representing Lagos East Senatorial District in the Senate on Saturday reiterated that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would not let Nigerians down.

Osinowo, a former four-term member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, who represented Kosofe Constituency I, gave the assurance while speaking to newsmen during his brief visit to the Lagos Assembly.

Reports have it that Osinowo, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Industries, participated briefly in the screening of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet nominees being carried out by the Lagos Assembly’s Ad hoc Committee.

The exercise, which commenced on Thursday at the Lateef Jakande Auditorium of the Assembly Complex in Ikeja, entered the third day on Saturday and was headed by Mr Rotimi Abiru, a four-term lawmaker representing Somolu Constituency II.

Osinowo noted that the APC would not derail in its plans to make the country better with its laudable programmes for the people.

“The APC has good plans for the people. I must follow the programmes of the party, so I cannot work alone as a senator representing my people.

“We have issues of ranking in the Senate and you are not permitted to speak for the Senate unless you are asked to do so.

“But I can tell you that we will continue to do our best. It is a matter of must. We must defend Lagos State and make sure it gets the best,’’ the APC chieftain said.

According to him, residents of the state will certainly start seeing changes in a few months as the progressives are in full control.

The lawmaker noted that there were different committees in the Senate and that they would start working in earnest once they resume from their annual recess.

“The relevant committee would look into the issue of abandoned federal government properties in Lagos State and I will make sure that they do something on that as a Lagosian,’’ he said.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari has no reason or excuse not to perform since the progressives are now in full control of the National Assembly

“I promise you, I am not going to let you (the people of Lagos, in particular, and Nigeria, in general) down. We will definitely serve the overall interests of the people,’’ he said.

Vanguard