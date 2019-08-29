APC chieftain tasks EFCC to carry out comprehensive probe of NDDC

By Dapo Akinrefon

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayesla State, Chief Richard Kpodoh has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to carry out a comprehensive probe of all activities and transactions of the NDDC under the former acting Managing Director, Prof Nelson Brambaifa.

Kpodoh told journalists on Thursday that even though Brambaifa has been removed, he must not be allowed to go free because of the rate of decay in the commission.

He lamented that the last six months was terrible for the Niger Delta because “never in the history of the NDDC have we experienced such bare-faced corruption.”

He alleged that “Brambaifa ran the place like a family affair. Where on earth have you seen this?

“When the former acting MD would travel, he would go with his family members and lavish our money anyhow they wanted.

“His era was the worst. They would award so -called contracts for the clearing of water hyacinth but the job will not be done.

“They would award contracts for emergency roads construction and the job will either not be done or it will be very poorly done. Yet, the money has gone.

“Brambaifa is my kinsman but I am ashamed of his performance. Some of us had to stand by him in the early days of his administration but when it dawned on us that he was leading the commission to perdition, we withdrew our support.

“That was why I had to call on the new ministers to institute an audit panel to probe the commission as part of their initial duties. I am happy that he has been ousted. At least, there won’t be nothing obstructing the probe.

“The same Brambaifa went to the collapsing Eleme bridge with a promise that work would start immediately to avoid it’s collapse.

“About four weeks after, nothing happened and now he has been sacked. Let EFCC probe him. Thank God that Fedtus Keyamo amount is now in the ministry of Nigeria Delta. A can of worms will surely be revealed about his activities.”

Kpodoh also urged the new board to ensure a clear departure from the style of administration adopted by Brambaifa. He said it beloved them to clear the mess that Brambaifa put the commission into.

Efforts to get Brambaifa proved abortive as his telephone lines were switched off.

Vanguard