APC chieftain expresses confidence in Buhari’s economic action plan

Alhaji Shuaibu Gwada, a chieftain in the All Progressives Congress (APC), says that President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic action plan will bring an unprecedented economic boom in the country in future.

Gwada told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during an interview in Abuja on Thursday that the plan would propel Nigeria to infrastructural excellence.

He explained that the ongoing rail revival in the transport sector was a demonstration of the action plan.

“The ongoing transformation of Nigerian railways is just the beginning of the much we are going to benefit from the government.

“Agricultural boost by the president has given us food security unlike in the past when we depend on imported foods,” Gwada said.

The APC chieftain who contested for a senatorial seat in Niger in the last election, expressed confidence in the Buhari-led administration.

Gwada called on Nigerians to continue to support the APC-led government, saying it was on a transformation mission.

He said that the government was on track in taking Nigeria out of the woods for national development.

He observed that the Buhari-led administration would return Nigeria to economic stability through job creation.(NAN)

Vanguard