By Ben Efe

Nigeria’s long jump sensation, Ese Brume has been tipped to win the gold at Africa Games which is expected to go in full swing today in Rabat, Morocco.

Brume leads the African jump with a massive 7.05m the second world-leading time after Tanzania born German jumper Malaika Mihambo’s 7.16m. Ese is bustling with a good form this season is being tipped to do more for herself in the days to come with Chioma Ajunwa’s 7.12m long-standing African record in sight, but humble Brume said yesterday that she isn’t under any kind of pressure to surpass the mark even though it is something she would gladly record as a personal lifetime achievement.

“No, I’m not under any kind of pressure to break the African record. I know that people are looking up to me to do it but… I’m just taking every step as it comes. Glory to God when that record-breaking distance comes,” said Brume.

She maintained that she is focused on her training and would be joining the Nigerian team in Morocco from her base in Cyprus.

“I’m going out there to do my best and better myself and also give God the glory,” Brume added.