Adam Webster: Brighton break transfer record to sign defender

Adam Webster became Premier League side Brighton’s record signing on Saturday when they agreed to pay a reported £20million ($24million) to Championship outfit Bristol City for the central defender.

The 24-year-old — who only joined Bristol City from Ipswich Town last year — signed a four-year contract with last season’s FA Cup semi-finalists.

“He is a quality defender, comfortable on the ball and fits the profile of the player we want to bring to the club,” said Brighton manager Graham Potter.

“He was very keen to join us.

“Predominantly a centre-half, he can also play at right-back, and he will bring additional competition alongside our existing defensive options.”


Webster has made more than 200 senior appearances, with around half at Championship level.

He played 47 times last season for City, scoring three goals.

He has also represented England at under-18 and under-19 level, where he will have worked alongside Brighton’s technical director, Dan Ashworth.

