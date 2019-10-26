Late Digne own goal gives Brighton thrilling 3-2 win over Everton

Lucas Digne’s own goal deep into stoppage time completed a superb comeback by Brighton to give them a thrilling 3-2 win over Everton in their Premier League showdown on Saturday.

The Toffees arrived in Brighton with one of the worst home records in the league and they soon found themselves behind. Andre Gomes fouled Aaron Connolly to give Brighton a free kick on the edge of the area.Pascal Gross drove the ball through the right side of a loose defensive wall and past keeper Jordan Pickford to open the scoring in the 15th minute

But it proved to be a short-lived lead as Brighton defender Adam Webster headed into his own net five minutes later. Dominic Calvert-Lewin was sprung from the bench by the visitors in the 72nd minute and he put Everton ahead two minutes later.

He slotted the ball through the legs of keeper Mathew Ryan with his first touch. With Everton looking like securing their first away win of the season, livewire Brighton forward Connolly was fouled in the box by Michael Keane.

The penalty was confirmed by VAR and Neal Maupay smashed the spot-kick straight down the middle to make it 2-2. The game looked set to end in a stalemate but substitute Leandro Trossard made one final raid up the left flank.

He fired a dangerous ball across the face of goal that Digne turned into his own net to give the home side a dramatic late winner. Everton goal-scorer Calvert-Lewin was angry with his team’s inability to hold on in a game that they had dominated for long periods.

“We’re unbelievably frustrated,” he said.“To take the lead late on and not even come away with a draw… it’s bad decision-making towards the end of the game. We have to work hard to turn it around.”

Brighton boss Graham Potter was in a much better mood following his 12th-placed side’s superb comeback. “To turn it around like we did is an amazing feeling. “It was an important moment to get the equaliser, and there was a feeling in the stadium for us to push on and get the win,” he told the BBC. “We have earned a bit of luck. We didn’t play our best and it was a tough match, we had to dig deep,” he added. Source: NAN Vanguard News